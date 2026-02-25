Russian Scholar of North Korea Says He Was Detained and Expelled From Latvia

Andrei Lankov, a prominent Russian scholar on North Korea, said Wednesday that he was detained during a lecture in Latvia and expelled from the country after being declared persona non grata.

Lankov, who holds dual Russian and Australian citizenship, was due to give a presentation on North Korean politics in Riga when police showed up at the lecture venue and detained him.

“They said I had been placed on the foreign ministry’s list of people who are banned from entering Latvia, and I must now be immediately deported,” the historian wrote on his Telegram channel.

Lankov, 62, said police did not explain why he was banned from entering Latvia. The Russian Anti-War Committee, an exiled civil society group, said late Tuesday that Lankov’s lawyer had been informed of Latvia’s decision to declare him persona non grata last week.

The Moscow Times contacted Latvia’s foreign ministry for comment.