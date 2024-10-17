Ukraine Says Russia To Deploy 10K North Korean Troops

Russia is preparing to deploy 10,000 North Korean soldiers in the fight against Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday, citing intelligence information.

Zelensky has previously accused North Korea of sending troops to Russia's army but this was the first time he gave an exact figure.

An unspecified number of North Korean soldiers were already on "occupied Ukrainian territory from the side of Russian enemies," Zelensky said, based on "information from our intelligence."

"We know [of] about 10,000 soldiers of North Korea that they are preparing to send fight against us," he added, speaking to reporters in Brussels after talks with EU leaders.

The Ukrainian leader was attending both an EU leaders' summit and a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels as he presses for support for his "victory plan" to end the war against Russia.