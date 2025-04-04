Russia Transfers North Korean Heavy Artillery to Crimea – ZDF

Russia has started transferring North Korean long-range artillery systems to annexed Crimea, the German broadcaster ZDF reported Friday, in a potential indication that Pyongyang’s involvement in the war on Ukraine could soon be expanded.

According to ZDF, a video that appeared online on March 26 showed North Korean Koksan self-propelled guns being transported by train through northern Crimea.

North Korean troops have so far only been observed operating in Russia’s Kursk region, where Moscow has been waging a counteroffensive against Ukrainian troops since August 2024.

But with Ukrainian forces recently pushed back from Kursk, ZDF said Russia could quickly deploy a North Korean contingent to Crimea to target Kyiv’s forces in southern Ukrainian regions.

The artillery systems in question — 170-millimeter Koksan guns — are among the longest-range conventional field artillery pieces in the world and can strike targets up to 40 kilometers away with standard shells and up to 60 kilometers with rocket-assisted munitions.