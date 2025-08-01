Chechnya’s Kadyrov Shares ‘Training’ Video After Reports of Near-Drowning in Turkey

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on Friday released a video of himself exercising, days after Turkish media reported that he had briefly lost consciousness in a near-drowning incident while vacationing at a resort on the Aegean coast.

The 20-second clip, posted to the Russian social network VKontakte, shows a visibly thinner Kadyrov pedaling a recumbent exercise bike while dressed in blue athletic wear resembling a hospital gown.

“We’re resuming serious training now. I haven’t been training much lately,” Kadyrov says in Chechen, according to a translation by the investigative outlet Agentstvo.

A man filming the video can be heard responding, “It was just a break, chief. Muscle recovery. Training will go better now.”

The video comes a week after at least five Turkish news outlets reported that Kadyrov, 48, lost consciousness after entering the water at a five-star hotel in the resort town of Bodrum on July 24. Turkish Coast Guard officers and hotel staff were said to have pulled him from the water, with doctors later confirming he was not in life-threatening condition.