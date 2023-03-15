Kadyrov Laughs Off Reports of Serious Illness

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov insisted he was in good health on Wednesday amid growing rumors he has been suffering from serious kidney problems and even the aftereffects of a poisoning attempt.

“I am healthy and full of energy,” Kadyrov said in a Telegram post, adding that he was “sorry to upset” anyone hoping he was “terminally ill.”

“As usual, I do sport, go hiking in the mountains, and solve issues important to the development of the republic,” Kadyrov said.

The health of the 46-year-old, who has ruled Chechnya with an iron fist since 2007, has been the subject of much speculation, especially since an article in German newspaper Bild earlier this month claimed he had summoned a specialist from the UAE to treat a serious kidney condition.



Addressing the reports, Kadyrov explained that the object he’d been seen wearing on his hand in recent months — which some had speculated was some kind of medical device — was in fact an electronic ring designed to keep track of the day’s religious activities.