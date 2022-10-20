Kadyrov Says Teenage Sons Have Seen Action on Ukraine Frontlines

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said Thursday that his three underage sons have been fighting with the Russian military on the frontlines of the war in Ukraine.

"Akhmat, Eli and Adam visited the contact line, where fierce battles with Ukrainian nationalists are currently taking place," Kadyrov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, wrote on his personal Telegram account.

"[They] made their way close to the enemy positions and provided fire cover to advancing fighters,” Kadyrov added.

Video footage posted by Kadyrov appeared to show Akhmat (16), Eli (15) and Adam (14), shooting from camouflaged positions among the trees and later posing with assault rifles and a rocket-propelled grenade.

Kadyrov said that his sons, who he recently described as having received military training from their "youngest years," spent several days fighting alongside Russian forces.