A senior member of a far-right nationalist group in the Chelyabinsk region accused a local judge of “destroying” the institution of the family after serving a 10-day jail sentence for assaulting his wife.

Stanislav Belous, head of the Russkaya Obshchina chapter in the border town of Troitsk, was convicted of battery in early August. Local media reported that he strangled his estranged wife, Marina Belous, in front of their children during a June dispute allegedly tied to accusations of infidelity.

In a video posted on Russkaya Obshchina’s social media after his release, Belous claimed a judge ignored his pro-war activism and clean criminal record when rejecting his appeal. He said he has filed another appeal with a higher court in Chelyabinsk.

“It’s very unfortunate that the family as an institution is being deliberately destroyed in our country, and my family is no exception,” he said, without addressing the assault allegations.

Marina Belous told local media that her husband’s behavior gradually became violent after he joined the far-right group. Russkaya Obshchina accused her of infidelity and intoxication during the incident, claims she denied in a video statement.

The group dismissed media coverage as a “provocation” aimed at discrediting it.

Russkaya Obshchina has been described in Russian media as a vigilante organization targeting undocumented migrants and operating “in concert with the Russian state.” It has branches nationwide and is publicly supported by Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin.