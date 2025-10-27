Death Toll in Russian Artillery Ammo Plant Blast Up to 13

The death toll from an explosion at a Russian plastics manufacturing plant has risen to 13 people, the Chelyabinsk regional administration said Monday.

The blast occurred last Wednesday night at the Plastmass plant in the town of Kopeysk. The facility, known for producing artillery ammunition for the Russian military, is subject to Western sanctions.

It is unclear whether sabotage or other deliberate action caused the explosion.

Chelyabinsk region Governor Alexei Teksler, however, ruled out the involvement of drone strikes in the deadly incident.

According to the regional administration’s latest update, the bodies of 13 victims have been recovered.