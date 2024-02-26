Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Billionaire Antipov Detained After Steel Plants Nationalized

Updated:
Chelyabinsk Electrometallurgical Plant. Vadim Akhmetov / URA.RU / TASS

Russian billionaire Yury Antipov and his wife have been detained in connection to a fraud investigation, the state-run news agency TASS reported Monday, citing law enforcement sources.

The news came on the same day that the billionaire's steel plants in the city of Chelyabinsk were seized by the Russian government, with prosecutors arguing that the plants had been illegally privatized after the collapse of the U.S.S.R. in the early 1990s. 

“Antipov, the owner of the Chelyabinsk Electrometallurgical Plant, has been detained as part of a criminal fraud investigation,” a law enforcement source told TASS. 

It was not clear whether Antipov was named a suspect or witness in the case.

Forbes Russia listed Antipov as the country’s 170th richest person with a net worth of $700 million in 2021.

Earlier on Monday, an arbitration court in Russia’s Sverdlovsk region ruled during a closed-door session to seize three Chelyabinsk Electrometallurgical Plant factories owned by the billionaire.

State prosecutors sued Antipov, his wife and their joint venture Etalon earlier this month, arguing that the billionaire had transferred the plants’ assets to countries that are “unfriendly” toward Russia, including the United States. 

According to prosecutors, the assets were transferred so as to “damage [Russia's] national interests, defense and security,” as they claimed that the steel plants work closely with defense contractors.

Antipov's defense denied the plants were linked to the country's military-industrial sector, arguing instead that its products are supplied to metallurgical plants, which then deliver steel to defense contractors.

Read more about: Industry , Billionaires , Chelyabinsk

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

taking stock

3 in 4 Russian Manufacturers Hit by Western Sanctions, Survey Finds

Of the Russian manufacturers affected by sanctions, 77% said the impact on their business had been negative.
2 Min read
New Ownership

Putin's Limousine Maker Takes Over Nationalized Toyota Plant

The Russian company that made President Vladimir Putin’s limousine has taken over Japanese car maker Toyota’s St. Petersburg plant.
1 Min read
Pump the brakes

Russia’s Car Manufacturing Collapses by 97% in May

Russia manufactured 3,700 cars in May — 97% fewer than the same month last year.
Sanctions Hit

Russian Car Factory Gives Farmland to Furloughed Workers

The plant has seen has production drop threefold after BMW and General Motors left the Russian market.