Kadyrov’s Teenage Son Tapped to Oversee Gaza Aid Distribution

The 17-year-old son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has been appointed to oversee the distribution of humanitarian aid collected in the North Caucasus republic for the Gaza Strip, regional authorities said on Tuesday.
The appointment came days after Chechen authorities ordered all local charities to halt Gaza fundraising, citing a lack of transparency and oversight.
“There is a risk that some of the aid may not reach those in need or could end up in the hands of outlawed organizations,” Chechen Information and National Policy Minister Akhmed Dudaev said last week.
The only organization exempt from the suspension was the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation, a powerful charity previously described by Russian investigative journalists as Ramzan Kadyrov’s “personal wallet,” allegedly funded through forced donations from businesses and citizens.
Tuesday’s appointment of Adam Kadyrov to oversee Gaza aid coincided with the resumption of aid activities by three other charities, according to local officials.
Chechen authorities say the region has sent 600 million rubles ($7.4 million) worth of aid to Gaza since the start of Israel’s assault on the Palestinian territory, which has killed over 60,000 people, according to local health officials.
Israel’s blockade and military offensive have made it nearly impossible to safely deliver aid, as UN experts have warned that Israel is orchestrating a campaign of deliberate mass starvation in Gaza.
Adam Kadyrov, who has served as his father’s personal bodyguard since 2023, has been appointed to several senior roles in recent months, including secretary of Chechnya’s Security Council.
