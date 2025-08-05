Kadyrov’s Teenage Son Tapped to Oversee Gaza Aid Distribution

The 17-year-old son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has been appointed to oversee the distribution of humanitarian aid collected in the North Caucasus republic for the Gaza Strip, regional authorities said on Tuesday.

The appointment came days after Chechen authorities ordered all local charities to halt Gaza fundraising, citing a lack of transparency and oversight.

“There is a risk that some of the aid may not reach those in need or could end up in the hands of outlawed organizations,” Chechen Information and National Policy Minister Akhmed Dudaev said last week.

The only organization exempt from the suspension was the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation, a powerful charity previously described by Russian investigative journalists as Ramzan Kadyrov’s “personal wallet,” allegedly funded through forced donations from businesses and citizens.