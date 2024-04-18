​​Palestinian Refugees to Assemble ‘Jihad Mobiles’ for Chechen Military

Authorities in Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Chechnya will train Palestinian refugees from Gaza to work at a factory that assembles assault vehicles used by Chechen fighters in Ukraine, according to local state-run media.

Known as “Jihad Mobiles,” the assault vehicles assembled at the Chechenavto plant are modeled on converted off-road vehicles that Russian troops used in Syria.

Around 200 Palestinians who managed to flee the Gaza Strip have settled in Chechnya since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023. Chechen officials have since boasted that some of these refugees had been employed at medical institutions across the majority Muslim republic.