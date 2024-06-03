Chechen Special Forces Deployed in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Commander Says

Fighters from Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s Akhmat military unit have been deployed to northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region amid Russia’s recent offensive, the unit’s commander Apti Alaudinov said Monday.

“The fighters have been transferred to different sites along the entire line of contact that had to be covered up,” the state-run news agency TASS quoted Major General Alaudinov as saying in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border.

Moscow launched a new land offensive in early May around the Kharkiv region, with Defense Minister Andrei Belousov saying Friday that Russian forces have pushed Ukrainian forces around 8-9 kilometers back.

Ukraine’s military said last week Russia was continuing to send additional regiments and brigades from other areas to bulk up its troops in northern Kharkiv.

“It’s very pleasant and flattering that we were transferred to these key sites,” TASS quoted Alaudinov as saying, adding that Akhmat troops are “also performing assault attacks.”