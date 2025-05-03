Russian Attacks on Kharkiv Wound 47 – Police

Russian drone strikes on Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv wounded 47 people late Friday, police said, while Russian officials reported a "massive attack" by Ukraine on the Krasnodar region.

"Hostile attacks on Kharkiv resulted in 47 injured civilians," police in the Kharkiv region wrote on Telegram.

Kharkiv governor Oleh Syniehubov previously said that around 50 people had been wounded in the strikes, including an 11-year-old girl.

"Fires have broken out. Residential buildings, civilian infrastructure and cars have been damaged" in the drone strikes, he added.

The attacks came hours after Russian strikes on the southern city of Zaporizhzhia wounded more than 20 people.

Kharkiv lies close to the Russian border and has been relentlessly attacked throughout Moscow's invasion.

On the Russian side, Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of Krasnodar, wrote on Telegram that the "Black Sea coast of the Krasnodar region was subjected to a massive attack by the Kyiv regime."

"The most serious consequences are in Novorossiysk, where three apartment blocks have been damaged. As a result, according to preliminary toll, four people were injured — two adults and two children," he wrote.