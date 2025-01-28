Russian Army Says It Captured Ukrainian Town in Northeastern Kharkiv Region

Russia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday that its forces captured a town in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, the latest territorial gain for Moscow's advancing troops as Kyiv warned of intense fighting in two other key frontline towns.

The Russian military said its forces "liberated" the town of Dvorichna, which had a pre-war population of more than 3,000.

Dvorichna, located across the strategic Oskil river, was seized by Russian forces at the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, before being re-taken by Kyiv months later in a shock counteroffensive.

Ukrainian forces have been gradually pushed back from the area over the past year, outgunned and outmanned by Russian troops.