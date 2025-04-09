Russia Launched Offensive in Sumy and Kharkiv Regions, Ukraine’s Top Commander Confirms

Russian forces launched an offensive into northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy and Kharkiv regions several days ago, Ukraine’s commander in chief General Oleksandr Syrsky said in an interview published Wednesday.

Syrsky’s comments come nearly a month after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Russia was readying a new attack on the Sumy region, which borders Russia’s Kursk region.

“I can say that the president is absolutely right and this [Russian] offensive [in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions] has actually already begun,” Syrsky told the Ukrainian news website Left Bank.

“For several days now, nearly a week, we’ve been seeing almost a doubling of the number of enemy offensive actions in all major areas,” he added.

Syrsky claimed Russia was seeking to create a buffer zone in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions, as well as in northern Ukraine’s Chernihiv region.