Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Launched Offensive in Sumy and Kharkiv Regions, Ukraine’s Top Commander Confirms

Aftermath of a Russian attack on Ukraine. State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces launched an offensive into northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy and Kharkiv regions several days ago, Ukraine’s commander in chief General Oleksandr Syrsky said in an interview published Wednesday.

Syrsky’s comments come nearly a month after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Russia was readying a new attack on the Sumy region, which borders Russia’s Kursk region.

“I can say that the president is absolutely right and this [Russian] offensive [in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions] has actually already begun,” Syrsky told the Ukrainian news website Left Bank.

“For several days now, nearly a week, we’ve been seeing almost a doubling of the number of enemy offensive actions in all major areas,” he added.

Syrsky claimed Russia was seeking to create a buffer zone in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions, as well as in northern Ukraine’s Chernihiv region.

President Vladimir Putin proposed establishing a so-called “buffer zone” in the Sumy region to safeguard the Kursk region from future attacks during his visit there last month. The proposal was followed by reports of a potential Russian offensive, with minor Russian incursions into the Sumy region.

Ukraine launched a surprise incursion into the Kursk region in August, but a Russian counteroffensive in recent months has gradually chipped away at its hold over swaths of territory.

The latest offensive is not the first time Russia has set its sights on Ukraine’s Sumy region. Russian troops pushed into the region during the early weeks of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

However, despite initial successes, Russian forces failed to establish control due to Ukrainian resistance, and the Kremlin was forced to withdraw by early April 2022 as part of its broader retreat from northern Ukraine.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Sumy , Kharkiv

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Troops Capture Kharkiv Region Village Amid Westward Advance

Russia’s army said it seized the village of Zapadne on the western bank of the Oskil River, which used to form the front line.
1 Min read

Russia Claims Gains in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Region

President Zelensky said a "fierce battle" was under way in Kharkiv, a region that has been mostly under Ukrainian control since fall 2022.
3 Min read

Russian Strikes Cut Power for Nearly Half a Million Homes in Ukraine

Ukraine's Energy Ministry said power had been partially restored in the Sumy region on Monday morning.
1 Min read

Ukraine and Russia Trade Strikes as U.S. Gears up for Key Vote

U.S. lawmakers are preparing to vote on a $61 billion aid package Kyiv hopes will boost its flagging war effort.
3 Min read