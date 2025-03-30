Support The Moscow Times!
Ukraine Accuses Russia of ‘War Crime’ With Military Hospital Strike

By AFP
@Synegubov/Telegram

Ukraine accused Russia on Saturday of committing a "war crime" during a massive attack on the city of Kharkiv, which included strikes on a military hospital that wounded personnel undergoing treatment.

"The hospital building and nearby residential buildings were damaged by a Shahed drone," the Ukrainian army said in a statement.

"According to preliminary reports, there are casualties among the military personnel who were undergoing treatment at the medical center," it added.

Kyiv does not typically reveal data on military casualties and did not say how many soldiers were wounded.

It accused Russia of having carried out a "war crime" and "violating the norms of international humanitarian law."

The Ukrainian Emergency Services said the "massive attack" on the northeastern city also destroyed residential and office buildings.

Governor Oleg Synegubov said two people were killed: a 67-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman. Another 25 people were wounded, including children, he added.

The latest deadly strikes on Kharkiv come as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration pushes for a speedy end to the more than three-year war, holding talks with both Russia and Ukraine.

Moscow has rejected a joint U.S.-Ukrainian proposal for an unconditional and full ceasefire, while Ukraine has accused Russia of dragging out talks with no intention of halting its offensive.

According to Kyiv, a ceasefire agreeing to halt strikes in the Black Sea came into effect last week, but the Kremlin said the agreement will come into force only after the lifting of restrictions on its agriculture sector.

