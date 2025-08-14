Ukraine Orders More Evacuations as Russia Steps Up Pressure

Ukraine on Thursday ordered more evacuations in the east, from a town close to where Russia's army recently made a swift breakthrough, as Moscow steps up pressure ahead of the U.S.-Russia summit.

"We began the mandatory evacuation of families with children from the town of Druzhkivka," said Donetsk regional military administration head Vadym Filashkin, adding that four more villages near the town were also ordered to evacuate.

He added that 1,879 children were remaining in the settlements.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian forces claimed to have captured the village of Iskra and the small town of Shcherbynivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region, which the Kremlin claimed to have annexed in September 2022.