Russia's Defense Ministry said Monday its troops captured a "major" settlement in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, where Moscow's forces are advancing even as Ukraine mounts its own armed incursion into Russian territory.
Russia's Defense Ministry said it had "liberated" the town of Artemovo, which is called Zalizne in Ukraine, describing it as one of the area's "major population centers," located сlose to the towns of New York and Toretsk, which they are also trying to seize.
Zalizne had a population of around 5,000 at the start of 2022 — making it one of the largest places captured by Russian troops in recent weeks.
Moscow says it has captured a string of smaller settlements — some no more than a single street and a handful of destroyed buildings — in a grinding advance in the eastern Donetsk region.
It was one of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow claimed to have annexed in 2022, despite not having full control over any of them.
The region has seen the most intense combat of the two-and-a-half-year conflict.
Kyiv has struggled to hold the front line there, facing manpower and ammunition shortages after months of attritional fighting.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.