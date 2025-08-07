Vologda Region Reports Zero Abortions in July Amid Governor’s Pro-Natal Campaign

Authorities in the northwestern Vologda region on Thursday reported zero abortions in July for the first time, coming amid broader efforts across the country to increase fertility rates.

Vologda region governor Georgy Filimonov has led a yearlong anti-abortion campaign, vowing to make Vologda the first region to ban the procedure in both public and private clinics. The region is also among dozens that have adopted laws banning any encouragement to terminate a pregnancy.

In a post on Telegram, Filimonov said 356 women were registered for pregnancy and childbirth in July, bringing the number of expectant mothers in the region to 4,170. Abortions, he added, are now performed only on medical grounds or in cases involving criminal acts, though he did not provide specific figures.

A chart shared by the governor showed a sharp drop in abortions in 2025, falling from more than 1,000 between January and July 2024 to just 307 over the same period this year.

Monthly figures showed the decline accelerating this spring, with more than 100 abortions recorded in both January and February, but only seven were recorded in June, and none in July.

Filimonov credited what he called a mix of “preventative and supportive measures” aimed at preserving “the highest value — human life.”

Russia allows abortion on request up to the 12th week of pregnancy, making it one of the most liberal abortion policies in the world. In practice, however, access has narrowed in recent years as authorities seek to reverse falling birth rates.