Russia’s Vologda Unveils 9-Meter Statue of Ivan the Terrible

The northwestern Russian city of Vologda has erected a 9-meter-tall statue of Tsar Ivan IV, better known as Ivan the Terrible, the Kommersant business daily reported Monday.

The monument, installed on Kremlevskaya Ploshchad near the Vologda Kremlin, will be officially unveiled on Tuesday, when Russia celebrates National Unity Day.

The bronze statue was created by sculptor Mikhail Krasilnikov, who previously designed an 8-meter monument to Soviet dictator Josef Stalin in the city of Velikiye Luki in the Pskov region.

The cost of the new project has not been disclosed.

The initiative came from Vologda region Governor Georgy Filimonov, who has described Ivan the Terrible as a “cultural and symbolic marker of Vologda.”

The tsar ordered the construction of the city’s main landmarks, including the St. Sophia Cathedral and the Vologda Kremlin, and once considered making the city the capital of his personal domain under the oprichnina policy. Under this regime, members of the tsar's personal guard seized property for the state and carried out mass repressions and executions.