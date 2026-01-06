$500M in Telegram Bonds Frozen in Russia Due to Sanctions – FT

Around $500 million worth of bonds issued by the Telegram messaging app in Russia have been frozen due to Western sanctions, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

The freeze highlights Telegram’s continued exposure to Russian capital despite efforts by its billionaire founder Pavel Durov to distance himself from Moscow, the newspaper said.

Telegram has issued a series of bond offerings in recent years including a $1.7 billion issuance in May 2025, the Financial Times reported.

While the company has bought back most of the bonds maturing in 2026, around $500 million of the debt remains blocked at Russia’s National Settlement Depository (NSD), sources familiar with discussions between Telegram’s management and investors told the newspaper.

The NSD was sanctioned by the European Union, the United States and Britain following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.