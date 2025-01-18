Telegram Boss Durov Admits 'Seriousness' of Allegations: Source

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has told investigating magistrates in France, where he was charged with infractions linked to enabling organised crime, that he "realised the seriousness of all the allegations," AFP learned Saturday from a source familiar with the case.

The messaging service Durov founded with his brother in 2013 "was not created to be a platform for criminals," he told investigators through an interpreter, according to extracts from his questioning in December provided by the source.

"Its growing popularity, the overall increase in the number of our users, meant that the number using Telegram for criminal purposes also increased," added the 40-year-old, who possesses multiple passports including French.