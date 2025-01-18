Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Telegram Boss Durov Admits 'Seriousness' of Allegations: Source

By AFP
Telegram founder Pavel Durov. tuckercarlson.com

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has told investigating magistrates in France, where he was charged with infractions linked to enabling organised crime, that he "realised the seriousness of all the allegations," AFP learned Saturday from a source familiar with the case.

The messaging service Durov founded with his brother in 2013 "was not created to be a platform for criminals," he told investigators through an interpreter, according to extracts from his questioning in December provided by the source.

"Its growing popularity, the overall increase in the number of our users, meant that the number using Telegram for criminal purposes also increased," added the 40-year-old, who possesses multiple passports including French.

"Every time we've been informed of illicit usage, we've tried to remove the users who have broken the law or the platform's rules," Durov said, numbering deleted accounts at between 15 and 20 million per month.

In 10 hours of questioning by the magistrates dealing with a sample of 15 criminal activities allegedly facilitated by Telegram's "ease of use," Durov said that he was "disgusted in a personal capacity."

He added that his company was "committing to improving our moderation processes," echoing a promise he made publicly in September to work more closely with authorities.

Read more about: Telegram , Durov

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Telegram Boss Pavel Durov Detained in France – French Media

Durov is reportedly accused of complicity in drug trafficking, crimes against children and fraud due to the lack of moderation on Telegram.
2 Min read

Telegram's Durov Tells Tucker Carlson That Kremlin Pressure Forced Him Out of Russia

He also claimed that the FBI attempted to secretly recruit one of Telegram's developers to build a backdoor into the messenger.
2 Min read

Russian Tech Billionaire Durov Among Potential Pegasus Spyware Targets – Guardian

Durov, the founder of encrypted messenger Telegram, reportedly appears on the Pegasus list the year he changed his official residence to the UAE.

Telegram Messenger Could Start Testing Crypto Platform in September

Telegram entrepreneur Durov raised $1.7 billion last March with one of the most successful ICOs of all time.