Putin to Visit India Later This Year

President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India by the end of this year, Russian media reported on Thursday, though the exact timeline for the trip remains unclear.

According to the pro-Kremlin Telegram news channel Vy Slushali Mayak, Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval said during a meeting with Russian Security Council chief Sergei Shoigu that Putin would visit in “late August.”

However, the TASS news agency quoted Doval from the same meeting as saying the Kremlin leader would travel to India “at the end of the year.”

That late August timeline could potentially clash with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reported plans to visit rival China around the same time.

“I think the dates are almost finalized now,” Doval said, according to a video published by the Kremlin-funded outlet Sputnik.