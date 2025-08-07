Putin to Visit India Later This Year

President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India by the end of this year, Russian media reported on Thursday, though the exact timeline for the trip remains unclear.
According to the pro-Kremlin Telegram news channel Vy Slushali Mayak, Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval said during a meeting with Russian Security Council chief Sergei Shoigu that Putin would visit in “late August.”
However, the TASS news agency quoted Doval from the same meeting as saying the Kremlin leader would travel to India “at the end of the year.”
That late August timeline could potentially clash with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reported plans to visit rival China around the same time.
“I think the dates are almost finalized now,” Doval said, according to a video published by the Kremlin-funded outlet Sputnik.
Doval is visiting Moscow this week amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to impose tariffs on Indian exports over the country’s continued purchases of Russian oil. India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is expected to travel to Russia later this month.
Modi earlier invited Putin to attend the 2025 India-Russia summit during a visit to Moscow last October, though the date of the summit remains unconfirmed.
Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, doubling the rate to 50%. Modi responded by saying he would “have to pay a great personal price, but I am ready for it,” without elaborating.
India has refrained from sanctioning Russian oil since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and it has now become the second-largest buyer of Russian crude after China.
