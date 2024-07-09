‘War Not the Solution,’ India’s Modi Tells Putin

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that waging war instead of engaging in dialogue is “not the solution” more than two years into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“I know that war cannot solve problems, solutions and peace talks can't succeed among bombs, guns and bullets. And we need to find a way to peace through dialogue,” Modi told Putin in televised remarks at the Kremlin.

India, which is dependent on Russian arms, has shied away from explicitly condemning Moscow for invading Ukraine in early 2022.

Modi had previously told Putin in September 2022 that “today’s time is not a time for war” and stressed the importance of “diplomacy and dialogue.”

Putin said at the time that “we’ll do our best to end this as soon as possible.”

In their latest sit-down, which came one day after a lethal strike on a children’s hospital in Kyiv, Modi said the sight of dead children from “any war, conflict or terrorist act” is “unbearable.”

Speaking through a translator, the Indian leader said he raised the issue with Putin on the first day of his visit Monday.