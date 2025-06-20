Saying 'All of Ukraine Is Ours,' Putin Does Not Rule Out Taking City of Sumy

President Vladimir Putin said Friday he did not "rule out" his forces taking control of Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy as part of efforts to create a buffer zone along the border.

"We have no objective to take Sumy, but in principle I do not rule it out... They pose a constant threat to us, constantly shelling the border areas," Putin told Russia's flagship economic forum in St. Petersburg.

Sumy is around 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Russian border and has been heavily targeted since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.

In a string of hawkish remarks, Putin appeared to repeat his denial of Ukrainian statehood.

"I consider Russians and Ukrainians to be one people. In that sense, all of Ukraine is ours," he said.

"There is a saying: wherever a Russian soldier sets foot, that is ours."