Russian Army Claims Sumy Missile Strike Targeted Ukrainian Military Commanders

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Monday that its missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy killed “more than 60 Ukrainian servicemen” during a meeting of military commanders, breaking a 24-hour silence as it denied targeting civilians.
Ukrainian officials said the Sunday morning strike killed 34 people, including two children, and wounded 117 others. The attack, which hit the city center, was among the deadliest in Ukraine since 2023.
The strike drew widespread condemnation, including from U.S. President Donald Trump, who called it a “horrible thing” and suggested Russia had “made a mistake.”
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it fired two Iskander-M ballistic missiles at a “meeting place of command staff,” claiming the strike killed more than 60 Ukrainian troops. It accused Kyiv of placing military facilities in populated areas and using civilians as “human shields.”
“Our army hits only military and military-related targets,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday, denying that civilians or residential infrastructure had been targeted.
Peskov also reiterated that only Defense Ministry information is considered official under Russian law, which criminalizes reporting on the war based on non-government sources.
The Defense Ministry acknowledged civilian casualties but blamed Ukraine, saying the strike occurred in a densely populated area because Kyiv held a military gathering there.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday condemned the attack and invited Trump to visit Ukraine to witness the destruction firsthand. He noted the strike occurred on Palm Sunday, a major Christian holiday.
“Only completely deranged scum can do something like this,” Zelensky said in his nightly address.
It was the second major Russian attack this month to result in mass civilian casualties. A strike earlier this month in Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih killed at least 18 people, including nine children.
AFP contributed reporting.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.