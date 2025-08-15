Russia Sentences Crimean Woman to 15 Years on Treason, Terror Charges

A Russian military court has sentenced a Crimean woman to 15 years in prison on charges of treason and terrorism on behalf of Ukraine’s military intelligence, Russian media reported Friday.

Alina Grek was accused of sending videos of a Crimean railway facility to Ukraine’s HUR intelligence agency in late 2023 and undergoing explosives training under its tutelage in early 2024.

Grek was detained on Jan. 22, 2024, after allegedly making a second explosive device, according to the state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

The independent news website Mediazona identified Grek as a 26-year-old resident of Simferopol, the second-largest city in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

It said Grek was listed as a “terrorist and extremist,” a designation that allows Russian authorities to block the target’s bank accounts without a court order, one week after her arrest.