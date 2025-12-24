Explosion in Southern Moscow Kills 2 Police Officers

An overnight explosion in southern Moscow killed three people, including two police officers, near the site where a Russian general was killed by a car bomb earlier this week, law enforcement authorities said Wednesday.

The blast occurred when two traffic police officers approached a “suspicious individual near a police service vehicle,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement. The officers and the individual were all killed in the explosion.

Investigators released video footage showing debris scattered across an empty street and a blurred body at the scene. Other videos circulating on social media showed a heavy police presence overnight.

The Investigative Committee said investigators were examining the scene and conducting forensic tests, including medical and explosives analyses.

Alexander Bastrykin, who heads the law enforcement agency, ordered federal-level forensic experts to join the probe to identify those responsible and determine the circumstances of the blast.