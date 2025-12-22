Russian General Killed by Car Bomb in Moscow

A Russian general was killed early Monday when a bomb detonated underneath his car in southern Moscow, Russian law enforcement authorities said, making it the third such killing of a senior defense official since last December.

Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, 56, the head of the operational training department at Russia’s General Staff, died “from his wounds,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Investigators released video footage showing a destroyed white Kia Sorento in a residential parking area near apartment buildings. The blast occurred on Yasenevaya Street in Moscow’s Orekhovo-Borisovo Yuzhnoye district.

Police, who launched a murder investigation, said the scene was being examined and that forensic, medical and explosive analyses were underway.