Russia Backs Disinfo Campaign to Aid Orbán’s Re-Election Bid – FT

The Kremlin has approved a plan to support Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s ruling Fidesz party through a covert social media campaign ahead of Hungary’s elections next month, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The plan drafted by the Kremlin-linked Social Design Agency proposed spreading pro-Orbán messages, memes, infographics and short videos on Hungarian social media disguised as content created by local users and shared by influential Hungarians, according to a proposal seen by the FT.

The campaign portrays Orbán as the only leader capable of defending Hungary’s sovereignty and maintaining ties with global powers, while depicting his main rival, Péter Magyar, as a “Brussels puppet with no outside support.”

Magyar’s Tisza party currently leads in opinion polls ahead of the April 12 parliamentary election. According to Politico’s Poll of Polls, Tisza has about 48% support compared with roughly 39% for Fidesz, a gap that has persisted since last summer.

The Social Design Agency proposal also calls for “information attacks” against Magyar and portrays Tisza as a party of “incompetence, division and secret agendas,” the newspaper said.

The Social Design Agency is already under Western sanctions for election interference.

The U.S. Justice Department in 2024 accused the agency of running a disinformation operation known as Doppelgänger, which used fake news websites to spread pro-Russian narratives and undermine trust in governments supporting Ukraine.

The agency has not liaised with the Hungarian government directly to avoid political backlash, the FT said.