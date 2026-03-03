Putin Discusses Hungarian POWs in Call With Orbán

President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Tuesday to discuss the plight of Hungarians fighting for Ukraine who were taken prisoner by Russia.

Putin and Orbán “addressed issues concerning Hungarian citizens mobilized into the armed forces of Ukraine and taken into Russian captivity,” the Kremlin said in a statement. It did not specify the number of Hungarian citizens captured.

Hungary has not yet commented on the call with Putin.

It was the first known phone call between the two leaders since oil flows to Hungary and Slovakia via Russia’s Druzhba pipeline stopped after a Russian strike reportedly damaged the line on Jan. 27. Slovakia has said that supplies should resume this Wednesday.