Putin Plans to Meet Trump in Budapest. How Will He Get There?

“Next time in Moscow?” President Vladimir Putin asked in English, turning to U.S. counterpart Donald Trump as the two leaders addressed a room of officials and reporters after their August summit in Alaska.

Instead, the two leaders have agreed to meet in Budapest, Hungary, in a new attempt to negotiate an end to Russia’s nearly four-year invasion of Ukraine.

The choice of venue immediately set off questions about how Putin, who is sanctioned by the West and wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges, would reach the central European country.

To reach Budapest, he would have to fly over the airspace of his ally Belarus and then Poland or Slovakia — both European Union and NATO members — a potentially risky route given the current political tensions and both countries’ proximity to Ukraine.

Romania is another possible option, but it is also a NATO and EU member.

Putin's flight route is “of course, still unclear,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday.

“For now, there is the will of the presidents to hold such a meeting. But first, the matter will be worked on by Foreign Minister Lavrov and Secretary of State [Marco] Rubio,” Peskov said.

The meeting will come over two months after their summit in Alaska failed to break the diplomatic impasse over the war in Ukraine. Trump has voiced increasing frustration with Putin and weighed increased military support to Kyiv since then.