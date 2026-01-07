Russian Security Forces Raid Moscow Punk Concert – Reports

Russian security forces disrupted a punk music festival at a Moscow nightclub Tuesday evening, stopping concertgoers and checking their phones for subscriptions to opposition and anti-war Telegram channels, exiled media reported.

Officers from the National Guard and OMON riot police arrived at the MO[TRI] club in northeast Moscow shortly before the Harvest Fest concert was due to begin, witnesses told the outlets IStories and Dozhd.

According to their accounts, police ordered attendees to lie face down on the floor as they searched phones and identity documents.

Those found to be subscribed to anti-war channels on Telegram were pressured to sign contracts with the Defense Ministry, IStories cited a source as saying.