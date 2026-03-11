Record 155 Russians Make Forbes Billionaires List

A record 155 Russians were included in the Forbes annual ranking of the world’s wealthiest people, marking the fourth consecutive year that the number of Russian billionaires on the list has grown.

Steel tycoon Alexei Mordashov topped the Russian ranking for 2026, with an estimated net worth of $39 billion. He overtook oil magnate Vagit Alekperov, who had led the Russian list for the previous two years but fell to third place with $29.5 billion.

Norilsk Nickel President Vladimir Potanin ranked second with $29.7 billion.

The combined net worth of all 155 Russian billionaires was estimated at $695.5 billion. According to Forbes Russia, seven of the 14 newcomers to the list built their fortunes in agriculture and the food industry.