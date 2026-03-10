2 Killed in Belgorod Region Over Women’s Day Weekend

At least two people were killed and 19 others were injured in the southwestern Belgorod region over Russia’s extended holiday weekend, local authorities said Tuesday, a day after the country celebrates International Women’s Day.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced the deaths in a message on Telegram but did not specify how the two people were killed. His message suggested they may have died in a Ukrainian drone attack.

On Sunday, Gladkov said a civilian was hospitalized in critical condition after a Ukrainian drone exploded near his car on a highway that connects the regional capital of Belgorod to the town of Shebenko.

That same evening, the governor said a motorist was critically injured in a Ukrainian drone strike in Shebekino.