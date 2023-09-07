Russian Border Towns Postpone Local Elections Amid Shelling, Drone Attacks

Russian authorities said Thursday they will "postpone" local elections in two municipalities near the border with Ukraine amid ongoing threats from drone and artillery strikes.

Local elections scheduled in the western Belgorod region’s town of Shebekino and the village of Zhuravlyovka were just two of the 4,270 regional and municipal races set to take place across Russia, as well as occupied Ukraine and annexed Crimea, this upcoming weekend.

Russia’s Central Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova said both races would be called off on Sept. 8-10 due to terrorist threat levels, which have been in effect in the areas since the spring of 2022.

“The Belgorod region’s election commission decided to postpone voting in the elections in connection with the high state of alert,” Pamfilova said at a press conference on the eve of the elections.

She did not say when the races would be rescheduled.