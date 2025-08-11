Belgorod Governor Says Over 2.4K Civilians Injured in Ukrainian Strikes Since Invasion

More than 2,400 civilians in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region have been injured in cross-border Ukrainian strikes since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, authorities said Monday.

“To date, 2,415 of our residents, including 164 children, have been injured as a result of shelling [from Ukraine],” Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram. “Unfortunately, the number of wounded continues to grow.”

Gladkov did not provide the Belgorod region’s civilian death toll since the start of what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Last month, the governor said 338 Belgorod residents, including 23 children, had been killed in Ukrainian strikes since February 2022. Gladkov said over the weekend that seven people had been killed so far in August.

Russian investigators said in May that at least 621 Russian civilians in the Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk and other regions had been killed since the start of fighting in early 2022.

By comparison, the United Nations estimates that more than 13,500 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion.