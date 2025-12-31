Ukrainian Drones Strike Energy Sites and Homes Across Russia, Officials Say

Ukrainian drone attacks in southern Russia damaged energy infrastructure and several residential buildings, officials said Wednesday morning, as other regions across the country reported downing dozens of unmanned aircraft overnight.

In the southern Krasnodar region, officials said two people were injured in an attack on the port city of Tuapse, where drones struck a dock and an oil refinery, as well as caused damage to several apartment buildings and a home. A fire that broke out at the oil refinery was promptly put out, officials said.

Authorities in the southwestern Belgorod region also reported Ukrainian drone strikes in several areas, with three people injured near the border with neighboring Ukraine. Almost two dozen homes were damaged as a result of the air attacks, Belgorod region Governor Vyachelsav Gladkov said.

Some reports suggested that a fuel storage facility in the central Rybinsk region was set ablaze due to a drone attack there, but there was no official confirmation of that information.

Elsewhere, in the Moscow region, air defense forces destroyed 21 drones, according to Governor Andrei Vorobyov. One person was reported injured in the village of Pagubino, he wrote in a message on Telegram.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it downed 86 Ukrainian drones nationwide, as well as over the Black Sea, between Tuesday night and Monday morning. Several airports introduced temporary flight restrictions amid the air attacks.

In Ukraine, authorities said Russia launched a large-scale drone attack on the port city of Odesa overnight, damaging residential buildings and leaving some parts of the city without electricity, water and heating amid subzero temperatures.