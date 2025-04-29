Ukrainian Drone Strikes Car in Belgorod Region, Killing 2

Two people were killed and three others were wounded when a Ukrainian drone struck a car in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region, local authorities said Tuesday.
Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the vehicle with five people was driving on a road that stretches along the border with northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region when it was attacked.
“As a result of another terrorist attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, two civilians were killed and three wounded,” Gladkov wrote on Telegram and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.
The three others were hospitalized with head and shrapnel wounds but are in stable condition, he added.
The early morning attack took place after Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems destroyed or intercepted 91 Ukrainian drones across eight regions overnight, including Belgorod, as well as annexed Crimea and the Black Sea.
Two drones were downed over the Moscow region.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s emergency services said a 12-year-old girl was killed in a Russian drone strike over the central Dnipropetrovsk region, and a five-year-old girl was wounded.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched 100 drones, including 47 decoys, over the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kyiv regions overnight. It said 37 of the Russian drones were downed.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.