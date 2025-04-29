Ukrainian Drone Strikes Car in Belgorod Region, Killing 2

Two people were killed and three others were wounded when a Ukrainian drone struck a car in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region, local authorities said Tuesday.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the vehicle with five people was driving on a road that stretches along the border with northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region when it was attacked.

“As a result of another terrorist attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, two civilians were killed and three wounded,” Gladkov wrote on Telegram and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

The three others were hospitalized with head and shrapnel wounds but are in stable condition, he added.