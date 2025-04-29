Support The Moscow Times!
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Car in Belgorod Region, Killing 2

Two people were killed and three others were wounded when a Ukrainian drone struck a car in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region, local authorities said Tuesday.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the vehicle with five people was driving on a road that stretches along the border with northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region when it was attacked.

“As a result of another terrorist attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, two civilians were killed and three wounded,” Gladkov wrote on Telegram and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

The three others were hospitalized with head and shrapnel wounds but are in stable condition, he added.

The early morning attack took place after Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems destroyed or intercepted 91 Ukrainian drones across eight regions overnight, including Belgorod, as well as annexed Crimea and the Black Sea.

Two drones were downed over the Moscow region.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s emergency services said a 12-year-old girl was killed in a Russian drone strike over the central Dnipropetrovsk region, and a five-year-old girl was wounded.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched 100 drones, including 47 decoys, over the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kyiv regions overnight. It said 37 of the Russian drones were downed.

