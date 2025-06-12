Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills Child in Belgorod Region, Governor Says

A Ukrainian drone strike on a village in the southwestern Belgorod region killed a child and injured two others, the regional governor said Thursday.

Authorities said the drone hit an apartment building in the village of Borisovka early Thursday, wounding three people, including a two-year-old boy.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the child was the grandson of an elderly woman also injured in the strike. The third victim was a man who had been inside his apartment at the time.

All three were taken to a local hospital, but the child later died of his injuries.

“He was in extremely critical condition, and doctors did everything they could,” Gladkov wrote on Telegram. “Despite their efforts, they couldn’t save him.”

The Belgorod region was one of several areas in Russia targeted in a wave of Ukrainian drone attacks between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Authorities in Belgorod reported multiple injuries and building damage, and the Defense Ministry said it had shot down more than 40 Ukrainian drones over the border region.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours killed at least three people and wounded 37 others.