Ukrainian Drone Strike in Belgorod Region Kills Man

A young man was killed and another was wounded when a Ukrainian drone struck their car near a border village in the southwestern Belgorod region, authorities said Wednesday.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems had shot down a Ukrainian drone over the region at 1:40 p.m. local time.
Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed the drone “deliberately” targeted the passenger car near the village of Pervomaisky, located less than 8 kilometers (4.5 miles) from the border with Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.
“The young man died at the scene from his injuries,” Gladkov wrote on Telegram. The second victim was hospitalized in the Volokonovsky district and later discharged for outpatient treatment.
Ukrainian forces have frequently launched drone and missile attacks on Belgorod and neighboring border regions since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.