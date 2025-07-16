Ukrainian Drone Strike in Belgorod Region Kills Man

A young man was killed and another was wounded when a Ukrainian drone struck their car near a border village in the southwestern Belgorod region, authorities said Wednesday.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems had shot down a Ukrainian drone over the region at 1:40 p.m. local time.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed the drone “deliberately” targeted the passenger car near the village of Pervomaisky, located less than 8 kilometers (4.5 miles) from the border with Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

“The young man died at the scene from his injuries,” Gladkov wrote on Telegram. The second victim was hospitalized in the Volokonovsky district and later discharged for outpatient treatment.

Ukrainian forces have frequently launched drone and missile attacks on Belgorod and neighboring border regions since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.