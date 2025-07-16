Russian Customs Authorities Seize $153M Worth of Cocaine Hidden in Banana Shipment

Russian customs authorities said Wednesday that they seized 820 kilograms (1,800 pounds) of cocaine hidden under a shipment of bananas, calling it their largest bust of drugs from Latin America this year.
The haul, valued at more than 12 billion rubles ($153 million), was uncovered in banana containers with the help of the FSB security service, according to the Federal Customs Service. The cocaine was packed in briquettes marked with the logo of a French luxury fashion brand and concealed in a “hidden cavity” under the fruit.
Authorities said the bust followed a tip-off from “foreign colleagues” about a South American trafficking group attempting to establish a new smuggling route into Russia.
Investigators said they launched a criminal probe into large-scale drug trafficking, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. Russia enforces strict anti-drug laws and regularly hands down harsh penalties for narcotics offenses.
Cocaine smuggling into Russia has surged over the past two years, according to the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia.
International traffickers are increasingly turning to Russia as a transit hub, Izvestia reported, in part because the Ukrainian port of Odesa has become inaccessible due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.