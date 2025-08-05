Kremlin Condemns Jailing of Pro-Russian Regional Leader in Moldova

The Kremlin accused Moldovan authorities of political repression after a court sentenced the pro-Russian governor of the country’s autonomous Gagauzia region to prison for allegedly funneling Russian money to a banned political party.

A court in Chisinau on Tuesday sentenced Gagauzia leader Evghenia Gutul to seven years in prison for channeling undeclared Russian funds to the now-banned Shor Party between 2019 and 2022. Gutul denied the charges.

“This is clearly an example of a politically motivated decision,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters after the sentencing announcement. He described the verdict as “open and arguably unlawful pressure on political opponents” ahead of Moldova’s parliamentary elections in September.

“We’re witnessing the systematic suppression of the opposition in Moldova, effectively depriving people of the right to vote for their preferred candidates. It’s evident that democratic norms and principles are being consistently violated in the country,” Peskov said.

Supporters staged protests outside the courthouse as Gutul and her former Shor Party colleague Svetlana Popan were sentenced.