St. Petersburg Bookstore Manager Fined Over Sale of Anarchist Memoir

A St. Petersburg court on Monday fined the manager of the century-old bookstore Podpisniye Izdaniya 20,000 rubles ($254) for selling a copy of a jailed Belarusian anarchist’s memoir.
The Kuibyshevsky District Court found Yelena Orlova guilty of participating in the activities of an “undesirable” organization, the court’s press service said.
Podpisniye Izdaniya was said to have sold Belarusian anarchist Ihar Alinevich’s 2013 memoir “I’m Off to Magadan,” which Russian authorities claim was published with support from the U.S.-based Anarchist Black Cross Federation.
Russia’s Justice Ministry designated the Anarchist Black Cross Federation as an “undesirable” organization in February 2024. The designation effectively bans the organization from operating inside Russia and exposes its members and affiliates to potential criminal prosecution.
Orlova told a St. Petersburg judge that Podpisniye Izdaniya had received “I’m Off to Magadan” before the Anarchist Black Cross Federation was blacklisted in Russia, local media reported. Her lawyer claimed the book was removed from store shelves soon after the February 2024 ban.
A court spokesperson disputed the claim, saying a copy of the book was purchased from the store as recently as December 2024.
Podpisniye Izdaniya was fined earlier this year for selling books said to violate Russia’s “LGBT propaganda” laws. Those books included works by authors such as Susan Sontag and Olivia Laing.
In April, Podpisniye Izdaniya was ordered to remove 48 books from its catalogue following the accusations.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.