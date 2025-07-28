UN Experts Urge Russia to Tackle Forced Labor of Migrant Women

United Nations experts on Monday called on Russia to take urgent action to end the trafficking and forced labor of migrant women, warning that many victims are effectively trapped in modern-day slavery.

In a joint statement, four UN special rapporteurs said they had received reports of “dozens of women” being lured to Russia with promises of legitimate jobs, only to have their documents confiscated and be forced to work in inhumane conditions, sometimes for up to 20 hours a day without pay.

“Victims were reportedly subjected to torture, sexual violence and forced abortions, and their children were abducted,” the rapporteurs said.

The statement described the system as a “deeply entrenched” network of exploitation and violence that has persisted for decades, with most victims coming from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.