Russia Seeks Return of 31 Kursk Residents Held in Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged a list of 31 civilians held by each side for a potential swap, Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Monday.

Moskalkova claimed Ukraine continues to hold 31 residents of Russia’s southwestern Kursk region, which briefly came under Ukrainian occupation during a cross-border incursion last August.

According to the state-run news agency TASS, Moskalkova said she had sent authorities in Kyiv the list of Kursk civilians and received a list of 31 Ukrainian civilians for a “mutual repatriation without any conditions.”

“We’ve agreed with [Ukrainian human rights ombudsman] Dmytro Lubinets on talks this week to determine a specific date [for the exchange],” she was quoted as saying.

There was no immediate confirmation from Ukraine about the discussions for a possible exchange.