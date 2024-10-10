Russia Says Shot Down Ukrainian Drone Barrage

Russia's military said on Thursday that it had shot down a barrage of 92 Ukrainian drones overnight, most of them over the country's southwest.

Russia reports shooting down Ukrainian drones over its territory on a nearly daily basis, but usually in smaller numbers.

Kyiv said it was carrying out the strikes, which often target energy sites, in response to Russian bombardments of its territory.

Russia's defense ministry said that 47 drones were shot down over the Krasnodar region, which lies in the country's southwest along the Black Sea.

Fifteen drones were shot down over the Sea of Azov, 12 over the border region of Kursk and the rest over other regions bordering or near Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement.

Kyiv has ramped up strikes targeting Russia's energy sector in recent months, aiming to dent revenues used by Moscow to fund its war in Ukraine, which is now grinding through its third year.