Russian Oil Tankers Idle Off India as Sanctions and U.S. Tariff Threats Disrupt Trade

At least four tankers carrying Russian crude are idling off India’s western coast as mounting sanctions and warnings of steep U.S. tariffs disrupt oil flows, the Indian business outlet NDTV Profit reported.

Two of the vessels, the Achilles and the Elyte, are anchored near the port of Jamnagar, which were both originally scheduled to arrive at the nearby Sikka terminal between Wednesday and Thursday.

The ships were loaded with Urals-grade crude at Russia’s key export hubs of Primorsk and Ust-Luga, and both are subject to sanctions imposed by the European Union and Britain.

Two additional tankers, the Destan and the Horae, are also waiting offshore. While the Destan is under similar EU and U.K. sanctions, the Horae is not currently sanctioned.