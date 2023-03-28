Russian Oil Exports to India Surge 2,200% Following European Sanctions

Russia has increased its oil exports to India by a massive 2,200% since sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine cut the country off from its European markets, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday.

“Most of our energy resources have been redirected to other, friendlier markets,” Interfax quoted Novak as saying.

“If we look at oil supplies to India, they increased 22 times last year,” he said at a Russian Energy Ministry meeting.

“Supplies to the People’s Republic of China and other markets have also grown. This is also the result of the great work that has been done in the industry,” Novak added.

Russia has rerouted its oil exports through neutral countries since the European Union embargoed seaborne Russian oil deliveries and introduced a price cap on Russian crude oil in coordination with the G7 late last year.