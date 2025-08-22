Kursk Teen Charged With ‘Nazi Rehabilitation’ Over Adult Film Actor Photo at WWII Memorial

Russian investigators said Thursday that they have charged a 17-year-old from the Kursk region with “rehabilitating Nazism” after he allegedly submitted a photo of an adult film actor to be included in a World War II memorial installation.

The “Faces of Victory” memorial, placed near a government building in the town of Zheleznogorsk ahead of Victory Day in May, was intended to display portraits sent in by residents of veterans of both World War II and Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

A local activist later spotted a black-and-white image of American model and gay porn actor Billy Herrington among the portraits. Herrington became a viral meme worldwide after fans created mash-up parodies, known by the Japanese name “Gachimuchi,” using clips from his adult films.

Police said they learned that a teenager submitted the photo of Herrington, adding that he had confessed to sending in the image as a joke.